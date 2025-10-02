Elumelu Wins 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award in USA

Nume Ekeghe and Kayode Tokede





The Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has been conferred the 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation Founded by, Rabbi Arthur Schneier in the United States of America (USA).

The award was received on his behalf by his wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu.

Other recipients of the award included the Archbishop of New York and Award Recipient, Cardinal Timothy Dolan

Awele Elumelu on behalf of the Chairman, Tony Elumelu Foundation, expressed gratitude for receiving the 2025 Appeal of Conscience Award, which he said deeply resonates with his personal values.

He acknowledged the privilege to be associated with the legacy represented by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and Rabbi Arthur Schneier.

According to him, humanity first as it has been the core of his life and what keeps him up at night amid transforming lives across Africa.

He questioned how those in the private sector could leave a legacy that uplifts people and creates opportunity for everyone.

“I was not born with a silver spoon, I was not educated abroad, I inherited nothing. I was blessed with determination, but also luck. That determination, and that luck have brought material success. I have been rewarded with a wonderful family, with privileges, with the capacity to bring about change.

“The American tradition of philanthropy, the tradition we see so clearly in this room today, has always inspired me. The great names that built America in the Gilded Age, the new generation that have endowed universities, research and culture.

“I was conscious right from the beginning that we needed to give back. And to give back in a way that catalytically changes our continent, Africa. I am not one to blame others.

“I also – and my career demonstrates this – know that Africa is full of opportunity. In fact, I think no other continent offers such an opportunity,” he said.

He stated that his businesses span four continents; and employ over 40,000 people – including New York – where there is United Bank for Africa (UBA), the only African bank that can take deposits in the United States of America.

He noted that he believed in the power of the private sector with the core of the philosophy he tagged “Africapitalism.”

“I know the private sector’s long-term interests are inextricably linked to the health of our communities. At Heirs Holdings, when we invest in energy and power, we see it as a mission to light up homes, schools, and hospitals.

“When we create value in the financial services industry, we drive inclusion, offering the underrepresented a stake in the economy.

“And through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a personal commitment we made in 2010, we have identified, trained, mentored, and provided over USD100million in seed funding to over 24,000 young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries.

“By empowering a generation with economic opportunities and the means to shape their own destinies, we are combatting the despair that fuels economic instability, migration, and insecurity,” he said.

He stated that there was more to be done, stressing that the Appeal of Conscience Foundation award not only strengthens his resolve to do more, but to deepen its impact, and a call out for collaboration with those who share similar values.

He added that, “The Appeal of Conscience Foundation demonstrates wonderfully that collaboration, that appeal to our common humanity. And this is ever more important in a complicated, divided world.

“I am also most privileged to share this wonderful audience tonight with His Eminence, Cardinal Dolan, whose leadership embodies faith in action for the common good. Congratulations, Cardinal.

“I would like to express special appreciation to Rabbi Schneier. Your vision, six decades ago, has created this powerful platform. And thank you, to my good friend Maurice Levy, for this recognition. This is truly humbling,” the Chairman of UBA said in his speech.

He dedicated the award to the thousands of Africapitalists across the African continent who relentlessly create the Africa envision; the young entrepreneurs, innovators, and his colleagues across Heirs Holdings Group who are working tirelessly, often against great odds, to create a better future, to improve lives and transform Africa.

“This award is for them. It is a recognition of their resilience and a symbol of our shared commitment to building bridges of hope and prosperity across Africa and the world,” he added.