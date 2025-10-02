EDC Partners AGRA to Offer Agric SMEs Strategies for Growth

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University, in collaboration with Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), has created a platform titled an Exclusive Networking Event capable of connecting agricultural small and medium enterprises (SMES) to key players in the sector.

The sector players include financial institutions, business development service providers, government officials thereby discovering strategies to fund, grow, and scale their businesses.

Themed: ‘Funding the Future: Powering Nigeria’s Agric-SMEs’, the recent Lagos event brought together agric business stakeholders from around the country. Its goal was to connect them with key players in the Nigerian agriculture sector and provide strategies for funding, growing, and scaling their businesses.

Reaffirming the EDC commitment towards supporting SMEs in the country, the Head of Alumni Relations and Support Services at EDC, Dr. Nnenna Ugwu, stressed that the Centre is committed to helping agric-SMEs in the country to find funders, grow, and scale in a manner that is required and attainable in other countries.

“‎Today, we are utilising Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs) to support small businesses on the AGRA platform and explore how they can be funded. And when we mean funding, it is funding that works, funding for the future, and sustainable funding,” Ugwu said.