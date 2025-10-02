AbdulRazaq: Nowhere ‘ll Be Safe for Criminals, Kidnappers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that there will be no safe place in the state for criminal (and kidnapper) elements that have been terrorising residents of the state.

AbdulRazaq, who spoke in Ilorin on the sidelines of the security council meeting held with the head of security agencies in the state at the Government House in Ilorin last Tuesday, said: “To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara State, you may run, but you cannot escape justice.”

But the Christian Association of Nigeria and Ipee Ministers Forum in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State yesterday observed a special prayer session to end one day fasting against the scourge of insecurity bedeviling Kwara communities as well as the country at large.

However, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The security meeting was called on the heels of the recent attacks by suspected bandits at Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state and other parts of the state.

During the incident, no fewer than 15 people were killed,, while several residents were abducted by the suspected bandits.

The development, however, prompted the Nigeria Air Force operatives to bombard the hideoutss of the bandits at Baba Sango and Babanla forests, where about 20 bandits were neutralised during the operation.

However, Governor AbdulRazaq moved swiftly to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during which he reiterated his request for additional federal deployment to raid the hideouts of the criminals.

Speaking after the security meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq said that: “The Army headquarters has since relocated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division to Ilorin as part of the renewed efforts to strengthen security operations in the state.

“On Monday night, combined forces of the Army, DSS,, and Police launched an offensive around Baba Sango along the Kwara–Kogi States border, neutralising about 15 bandits.

“The same operation continued last Tuesday. Last night, I presided over the State Security Council meeting at the Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin, to integrate state and federal assets into a single strategy for both Kwara North and South.”

AbdulRazaq assured the residents that his administration would not relent in supporting security agencies to keep every community safe.

“I have assurances from the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal.

“Kwara State will not be a hiding place for criminals. To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara State, you may run, but you cannot escape justice.

“Kwara belongs to its people, and their peace will be defended,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) with Ipee Ministers Forum in Oyun local government area of Kwara state yesterday observed a special prayer session to end one day fasting against the scourge of insecurity bedeviling the state as well as the country at large.

While speaking at the prayers session the Minister-in-charge, Reverend Dr. A. O. Taiwo, who took his message from the book of Chronicle 14 observed that God fought on the side of Judah who seemed to be powerless but called on God to fight for us and conquer the insecurity in the country.

Taiwo charged for the steadfastness of everyone, urging Nigerians to turn to God for victory over every power of darkness and threat to the well-being either visible or not.

He remarked that with the spread of insecurity into communities in Kwara State, all hands must be on deck to return back peace in the respective communities.

Also ministering at the event were Evangelist Sunday Fadipe, Prophet Ezekiel Oladipo, Rev’d Canon S. Adeshina, Apostle Olatunji Emmanuel, Pastor Obadare Adeniyi, Mrs. C. F. Adeogun and Rev’d S. A. Olabiyi.

The programme was coordinated by Pastor Michael Ayodele.