Wike Backs Nigeria’s 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid with Road Construction 

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has given Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja a major boost with the flagging off of the 2.4 kilometres Arterial Road S1 in Kaura District.

He conceded at the occasion yesterday that it would be herculean for Nigeria to secure the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games without a good network of roads.

Wike asserted that the bid evaluation committee would see in place the basic infrastructure being provided that would give Nigeria the leeway to be given the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games when it visits Abuja.

“So, all these linkages, all this network of roads, is also geared to showcase to the world that we have a city that can host the next Commonwealth of Games.

“Again, the road will help the Fire Service Station in case of emergencies.We have always talked about fire incidents and the response is not usually timely. But we don’t ask ourselves, it’s not only the fact that maybe they may be lacking some basic amenities, but also they don’t have good network of roads that will enable them to move down and to see that that fire incident is solved.

“Look at the fire service station there. By the time this road is constructed, with the three-span bridge, of course anywhere there is any fire incident and they are called upon, they will respond immediately,” Wike said.

He stressed that travel time from Kuje to the city centre will be reduced to 10 minutes after the dualization of the Airport-Kuje road, while residents would not need to pass through the airport to go to Gwagwalada after the completion of the Kuje to Gwagwalada road.

“I have said before, it is the hope of the Renewed Hope Agenda that before the first tenure of Mr. President ends, Abuja will be a different place and it competes with other cities of the world,” Wike said.