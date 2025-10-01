Tinubu Urges Nigerian Youths to Dream Big

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigeria’s youth to continue to dream big, saying they are “the future and the greatest assets of this blessed country”.

The president, in a national broadcast on Wednesday to mark the country’s Independence anniversary, urged them to conquer more territories in their various fields of science, technology, sports and the art and creative sector.

According to him, “You are the future and the greatest assets of this blessed country. You must continue to dream big, innovate and conquer more territories in your various fields of science, technology, sports and the art and creative sector.

“Our administration, through policies and funding, will continue to give you wings to fly sky-high. We created NELFUND to support students with loans for their educational pursuits. Approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the FCT have benefited from this initiative, covering 228 higher institutions. As of September 10, the total loan disbursed was N99.5 billion, while the upkeep allowance stood at N44.7 billion.”