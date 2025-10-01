  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

Tinubu to Nigerians: We Have Finally Turned the Corner, the Worst is Over

Breaking | 11 seconds ago

President Bola Tinubu has announced a message of hope to Nigerians that the nation’s economy has turned the corner and the worst is over.

Addressing the nation in a national broadcast, on Wednesday morning, to mark the 65th independence anniversary, President Tinubu said: “Fellow Nigerians, we are racing against time. We must build the roads we need, repair the ones that have become decrepit, and construct the schools our children will attend and the hospitals that will care for our people. We have to plan for the generations that will come after us. We do not have enough electricity to power our industries and homes today, or the resources to repair our deteriorating roads, build seaports, railroads, and international airports comparable to the best in the world, because we failed to make the necessary investments decades ago. Our administration is setting things right.

“I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief. I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour.”

