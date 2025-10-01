  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

Tinubu: FG Committed to Enhanced Security, Improved Economic Growth, Performance

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhance the country’s security and ensure the nation’s economy experiences improved growth and performance.

Speaking on Wednesday during a national broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the president said: “We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance.

“The officers and men of our armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

“We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram terror in the North-east, IPOB/ESN terror in the South-east and banditry and kidnapping. We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation.”

