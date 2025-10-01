  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

Tinubu Commiserates With Kogi Over Ibaji Boat Mishap

* Charges water transportation operators to prioritise safety over financial considerations 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State over the sad incident of a boat accident at Ibaji Local Government, which occurred on Tuesday, leading to loss of lives.

According to reports, the victims of the tragedy were traders travelling from Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State to Ilushi market in Edo State.

The president, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed profound sorrow at the unfortunate incident, describing it as shocking and unfortunate, especially as the victims were embarking on their legitimate quest to make a decent living.

President Tinubu commended the first responders at the accident scene and urged federal, state and local emergency responders to step up their efforts to provide the needed assistance to survivors and victims.

The president once again urged operators of water transportation to prioritise safety over financial considerations in their daily business.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and quick recovery for the injured.

