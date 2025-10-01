Stepping Up Gov Oyebanji’s Re-election Bid in Ekiti

In a clear demonstration of love and support for Governor BiodunOyebanji’s second term bid, Ekiti state people, regardless of their class, age and political affliation are already boosting his campaign. Raheem Akingbolu writes.

In what could be likened to the Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) days, when party members, who neither held political office, nor received any patronage from government, contributed from their hard-earned resources to finance party activities, Ekiti people, especially petty traders, retirees and artisans have started following the old order to demonstrate their love for Governor BiodunOyebanji.

As the call on the IkogosiEkiti-born Oyebanji to go for a second term gains momentum, the campaign appears to have taken an unprecedented trend across the 16 local government areas of the State. At the beginning, it was a mere word of mouth, with people hailing the Governor and his wife anytime their convoys passed through their areas. Though till date, the hailing of BAO! BAO! on the streets still continues, it has dovetailed into other developments.

In recent times, the people have taken it a notch higher, considering the activities in all the towns and villages in Ekiti State.

From Igbara-Odo to Ilawe, Ifaki to Ikole, EfonAlaaye to Igede, the story is the same. The campaign has come full-blown as people are now using their money to print posters and other campaign materials to drum up their support for Oyebanji.

At OdoEkiti, a small community, sandwiched between Ilawe and Ado Ekiti, almost all the business ventures along the road have customized posters of Oyebanji with patronising messages. Mrs. Victoria Audu, a hair stylist, was excited when she was approached to hear her view about the development.

“As a patriotic citizen, I consider what I put in in-front of my shop as my own little way of encouraging and appreciating our dear Governor. When a leader performs poorly, we condemn, now that we have someone who aligns with our aspiration, I think we should be able to commend, appreciate and endorse. All we are saying is that BAO should come back and govern for the second term,” Audu said.

In IyinEkiti, a petty trader, Madam Faith Mulikat Mustapha, on a daily basis, leverages her shop closeness to WEMA Bank and the ATM point to preach the ‘gospel’ according to BAO. “I feel the impact of Governor Oyebanji in many ways but top among them is the multiplying effect of his policies. Yes, I’m not a civil servant but because the Governor is paying the civil servants well, those of us who are into ‘buying and selling’ are also enjoying a boom and not being owed.”

If Mrs. Mustapha’s experience is based on how payment of salary is rubbing off positively on the market, Mrs. Bose Akomolafe, a civil servant and member of Association of Medical and Health Workers for BAO wears two caps. Akomolafe, an accounting officer with the General Hospital, IyinEkiti, also runs a Chemist Shop in the ancient town and so enjoys both prompt salary payment and good patronage in her shop.

According to Akomolafe, “Personally, I’m always excited to identify with BAO because he has made us -the homegrown Ekiti indigenes proud. Besides, Governor Oyebanji’s government has simplified governance and this can be deduced through two ways; the peace in the land and the lively economic activities, which everybody experiences and enjoys. Besides, I’m a salary earner and I’m enjoying prompt payment.”

For obvious reasons, the subtle campaign is louder in IkogosiEkiti, the Governor’s country home, where most members of the community, regardless of status, are using every opportunity to campaign for his second term. Today in Ikogosi, hardly is there any house or shop where Oyebanji’s campaign material is not stationed.

Mrs. Osoma Rachael, an Akara seller who branded her spot in Ikogosi with BAO’s campaign material said she did it because Oyebanji has stood out as a true leader who is passionate about development and humanity.

“For us in Ikogosi, Oyebanji’s magnanimous support for community development didn’t start when he became a Governor. This is a man who has mentored many youths and got jobs for others even before he became Governor. As Governor, he is doing exceedingly well to make Ekiti State great. I used my money to print this campaign material and mount in my spot to announce to the world that Oyebanji is a prophet who is honoured both at home and outside.

For 75 year-old MotilayoAdemiluwa, a retired teacher, Oyebanji’s second term bid is a communal project that must be given all it takes.

“The call for Governor Oyebanji is not limited to our town but a campaign that is resonating with most Ekiti indigenes because he has fulfilled his electoral promises. I have always taken it personal because I know him well and I know he has the capacity and wherewithal to lift Ekiti. Prior to 2022 election, I belonged to two clubs; EgbeEmiloju and EgbeOluwalomoose and I remember standing up in our meeting when we heard that he was contesting and told our members to take it as Ikogosi project, regardless of their political parties and vote for Oyebanji. I was supported by others and we thank God today that it has yielded a desired fruit.” Mrs. Ademiluwa stated.

On her part, Mrs. Esther Olajide said she voluntarily decided to put up Oyebanji’s campaign material in front of her house because the governor has made Ikogosi proud.

According to her, “First, we were happy because an illustrious son from Ikogosi became Ekiti State governor. Today, we are happy because he has made us proud and we consider it necessary to contribute our quota. As people drive past the town now, our campaign materials send positive signals that Oyebanji enjoys the support of his people at home.”

This is also the position of Florence Olatuyise, who described Oyebanji as ‘OgidiOmo’ who has proved to the world that we have the best in Ikogosi. “We see this as a communal project because as our son, AbiodunOyebanji has made us proud.

Though Mr. James Durogbade, another Ikogosi indigene is not a politician, he is impressed with what the governor is doing and saw the need to give all the necessary support. “I’m not a politician but I’m happy that in Oyebanji, Ekiti has gotten a leader who is ready to give his all, hence the need for the support.” Durogbade stated.

In a related development and in anticipation of his running for a second term as the Governor of Ekiti State under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2026, the alumni Association of Ekiti State University (EKSU) under the aegis of EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO had recently purchased both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Governor Oyebanji.

Representatives of the group were at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja last month to pick the forms in fulfilment of their promise to give maximum support to the Governor, who is also an alumnus of the University.

In the words of the immediate Past President of the alumni, DipoBamisaiye, not minding the cost of the form, it was their desire to ensure that Oyebanji, who had not disappointed them during his first term in office, serves the second term as the Constitution approves.

His words: “It is our mantra that one of us is better than none of us, and as such, we have associated ourselves keenly with the second term ambition of the incumbent Governor, who has neither forsaken nor disappointed us in the course of his first term in office.”

The alumni group said they were able to raise N75 million for the purchase of the form, which they claimed was the first phase of their fund-raising.

EKSU may appear as not so big at inception, but now we are a great institution and this is even made possible by Governor Oyebanji who has not despised his little beginning as one of us. If he had done so much in the first instance, we are assured he will do even more in the second term.”

“The fact that we, the alumni, have raised such money to pick the ticket for the Governor who is one of us, will show the people in the state that Mr. Governor is admired and loved by us.”

On what members of the alumni will further do to ensure the victory for the governor, both at the primary and general elections, Bamisaiye, who is also the Director General of the EKSU Alumni Solidarity Group for BAO, said they would mobilise themselves and the good people of the state, to further pool resources to support him.

While receiving the representatives of the group in his office, the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, praised the representatives for their good intention and support for their colleague, saying they had come in good time to collect the form and would have enough time to complete it.

He added that in his opinion based on what he had heard so far from the people of the state, the governor had performed creditably well to earn a second term in office.