Senate Panel Approves N140bn 2025 Budget for North Central Development Commission

•Urges prudent use of capital funds

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has approved the commission’s 2025 budget proposal of N140 billion, with a charge to ensure transparent and judicious use of the funds when passed by the Senate.

The approval, announced yesterday by the Committee Chairman, Senator Titus Zam, followed the budget defence session led by NCDC Managing Director, Mr. Tsenyil Yiltsen, before lawmakers.

Senator Zam explained that the committee gave its nod after “a careful review of the provisions in the budget and the eloquent presentation by the MD and his team.”

Presenting the details, Yiltsen disclosed that the federal government allocated N140 billion to the commission for the 2025 fiscal year.

Of the sum, he said N100 billion was earmarked for capital expenditure across the six states of the North Central zone and the Federal Capital Territory, while N40 billion will cover recurrent costs, including overheads and personnel expenses.

He explained that the capital votes would not be tied to a single project but spread across multiple sectors, with interventions in eight thematic areas: security, agriculture, mining, environmental degradation, education, health, and road construction, among others.

“We will carry out proper needs assessments in all the states and ensure fairness in project distribution across the zone and the FCT,” Yiltsen assured.

He also disclosed that part of the N40 billion recurrent allocation will fund the salaries of 200 new staff, subject to approval by the Office of the Head of Service.

While commending the commission’s presentation, the committee urged the NCDC to demonstrate prudence in deploying the funds, especially the N100 billion capital component.

It further called on the governments of the six benefiting states and the FCT to provide office accommodation for the commission’s branches in their respective jurisdictions.