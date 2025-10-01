Rite Foods Preaches Support as Nigeria Marks  65th Independence

Mary Nnah

Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, is adopting the theme “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation” as the country celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary. This theme highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s growth and progress.

As a proudly Nigerian company, Rite Foods has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the nation’s progress.

In a press release, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, emphasised the significance of Independence Day, saying, “It is a time to celebrate the sacrifices and vision of our founding leaders who paved the way for a united Nigeria. It is also a reminder for us all to reflect on our shared history and commit to building a brighter future.”

“At Rite Foods, we take pride in being part of this journey by continually providing brands that inspire happiness, resilience, and togetherness for Nigerians everywhere.”

With a portfolio of iconic brands that include Bigi Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bigi Table Water, Sosa Fruit Drink range, Fearless Energy Drink, Rite and Bigi sausages, Rite Foods continues to energise and refresh consumers.

The company’s world-class production facility in Ososa, Ogun State, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling the production of high-quality products that meet the needs of Nigerians

Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Ekuma Eze, highlighted Rite Foods’ role in nation-building through education, entertainment, sports, and talent development, saying: “Nigeria at 65 is a celebration of progress and possibilities. As a proudly Nigerian company, Rite Foods remains committed to nurturing dreams, discovering talent, and empowering communities because our success is tied to the aspirations of the people we serve.”

Rite Foods has received multiple recognitions for its contributions to the industry, including Food Company of the Year 2024 at the Independent Media Awards, as well as several product-specific accolades. As the company looks to the future, it reaffirms its promise to keep refreshing the nation with brands that embody quality, innovation, and the true Nigerian spirit. With its expanding portfolio of sausage rolls, including Rite Spicy Beef, Bigi Beef, and the newly launched Bigi Flex Sausage Roll, Rite Foods continues to shape consumer experiences with products crafted in its state-of-the-art facility.