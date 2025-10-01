PSC Unveils Whistle-Blowing Policy to Curb Recruitment Racketeering in Police Force

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has unveiled a whistle-blowing policy aimed at tackling racketeering in the recruitment processes of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The commission stated that it is committed to ensuring that recruitment into the NPF is transparent, merit-based and fair.

It emphasised that the new policy establishes a secure channel for members of the public to report any corruption, fraud or malpractice observed during the police recruitment process.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the goal of the policy is to uphold the principles of good governance and strengthen national security by ensuring that only the most qualified and upright candidates are enlisted.

The commission’s actions, he said, are guided by core principles aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu

He said: “This policy empowers every citizen to act as a watchdog, ensuring that the recruitment process is free from bribery, fraud and unethical influence.”

The commission explained that Nigerians are encouraged to report instances such as the solicitation or acceptance of bribes —whether in cash, gifts or favours — in exchange for recruitment slots or preferential treatment.

“It also includes manipulation of results in written, physical or medical tests; falsification of credentials, age, certificates, or state of origin with the knowledge of officials; sexual harassment or extortion of candidates; and the presence of ghost candidates or inclusion of names not part of the official recruitment process.

“Impersonation during examinations or screenings, as well as any other form of undue influence or unethical conduct by recruitment officials or middlemen, are also covered under the policy,” Ani further revealed.

The commission urged individuals, who wish to submit complaints, to ensure their reports are effective by providing as much detail as possible.

It added: “You can also report anonymously, but providing your contact details will assist if further information is needed.”

It further reiterated its commitment to protecting the identity and welfare of individuals who report in good faith.

“All reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Whistle-blowers will be protected from victimisation, intimidation or retaliation, as provided by relevant Nigerian laws.

“The commission’s commitment is that every credible report will be promptly, independently, and thoroughly investigated. It will take decisive disciplinary and legal action against any individual found culpable of recruitment malpractices,” Ani stated.

The commission urged Nigerians to support its efforts to build a better and more professional Nigeria Police Force, stressing that: “Your courage can make the difference.”