Police Rescue Kidnap Victim after N10m Ransom Demand in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra State have rescued a kidnap victim who had already been charged N10 million as ransom for his freedom.

The state Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed this in a statement, said the victim was rescued just seven hours after he was kidnapped.

Ikenga said the rescue followed a swift and coordinated operation carried out by Joint Operatives from the Anambra State Police Command Tactical Team.

He said the operation was carried out in the early hours of yesterday, after which the kidnap victim was successfully rescued at Oba/Ojoto axis, seven hours after he was abducted by armed criminals at Umuru Village in Nnobi.

He said: “The criminal elements had earlier demanded a ransom of ₦10million from the victim, but the Joint Command Tactical teams, on an intelligence-led operation, were immediately deployed in the location for aggressive and extensive combing.

“Under the pressure of the advancing rescue operation, the kidnappers hastily released the victim and fled into nearby bushes. The victim was rescued unharmed, debriefed, and has since been reunited with his family.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are currently working on some clues for the possible arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Ikioye Orutugu, was quoted in the statement by Ikenga as commending the operatives for their swift action and reassuring Anambra residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to fighting crime, protecting lives, and ensuring public safety.”

