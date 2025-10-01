Plateau Liaison Director Backs State Police

Funmi Ogundare

The Liaison Director for MDAs and Security Agencies in Plateau State, Hon. Ziphion Chrysanthus, has stated that Nigeria’s centralised security system has failed to address the country’s growing and localised security challenges. He, therefore, stressed the need for the creation of state police.

Chrysanthus, in a statement issued yesterday, argued that rejecting state policing out of fear of abuse by governors is tantamount to denying Nigerians the prospect of safer communities.

His remarks came in response to the rejection of the idea of establishing state police forces by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

“The claim that state police could be abused is an argument that serves the comfort of the elite, notinterestserest of the people. Security cannot be micromanaged from Abuja. It must be localised, responsive, and community-driven,” he said.

According to him, establishing state police would ensure quicker response time, stronger local intelligence, and the deployment of officers familiar with the cultural and geographical contexts of their communities.

Chrysanthus stressed that concerns of abuse can be tackled through robust checks and balances, similar to accountability mechanisms in federal institutions.

He urged the National Assembly, the presidency, and stakeholders to move swiftly and decisively toward creating state policing structures, describing it as both a smart policy and a moral necessity.

“Security is not a privilege reserved for the elite, nor is it an ornament of political status to be paraded around election seasons. Security is a right, a non-negotiable, fundamental right of every Nigerian citizen,” he added.