PenCom DG Assures Pensioners of Improved Welfare

Ebere Nwoji

The Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran has assured pensioners that all outstanding pension increases approved by the Federal Government would be implemented this year.

The PenCom Director General who gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) said the increases backed by the N758 billion bond approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be met in no distance time. She added that the funds would soon be made available for payments to commence.

She assured the union that PenCom remained resolute in its mandate to safeguard the retirement benefits of Nigerian workers.

She informed the pensioners’ umbrella body hat PenCom and NUP shared a common mission in the protection and welfare of pensioners. She tasked the union to continue to collaborate with PenCom to ensure that retirees enjoy the dignity and security they deserve after years of service to the nation.

She noted that the union’s representation on PenCom’s Governing Board has been instrumental to the effective implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

In his response, the President of NUP, Comrade Godwin Ikechukwu Abumisi, described the visit as historic, noting that Oloworaran was the first PenCom DG to visit the Union’s Headquarters in Abuja.