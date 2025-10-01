  • Tuesday, 30th September, 2025

PenCom DG Assures Pensioners of Improved Welfare

Business | 11 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms Omolola Oloworaran has assured pensioners that all outstanding pension increases approved by the Federal Government would be implemented this year.

The PenCom Director General who gave this assurance during a courtesy visit to the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) said the increases backed by the N758 billion bond approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be met in no distance time. She added that the funds would soon be made available for payments to commence.

She assured the union that PenCom remained resolute in its mandate to safeguard the retirement benefits of Nigerian workers.

She informed the pensioners’ umbrella body hat PenCom and NUP shared a common mission in the protection and welfare of pensioners. She tasked the union to continue to collaborate with PenCom to ensure that retirees enjoy the dignity and security they deserve after years of service to the nation.

She noted that the union’s representation on PenCom’s Governing Board has been instrumental to the effective implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

In his response, the President of NUP, Comrade Godwin Ikechukwu Abumisi, described the visit as historic, noting that Oloworaran was the first PenCom DG to visit the Union’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.