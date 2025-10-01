Obasanjo: Nigeria is Easy to Govern, Needs Honest Leaders with Sense of Purpose

•Sultan emphasises place of education, knowledge

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said Nigeria was an easy country to govern, despite its diversity.

But Obasanjo said the country needed honest leaders with a sense of purpose.

Obasanjo made the assertion in Sokoto at the inauguration of Saint Bakhita Information, Communication, Technologies (ICTs) centre.

He stressed the importance of seeking knowledge in diversity for the overall development of the country.

The former president explained that learning and acquiring ICT knowledge and skills would empower and create jobs for Nigerian youths.

With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Obasanjo stated that the world was going digital, and everyone should embrace the trend.

He stated that if all Nigerians were educated, there would be many good servants in the country, as not everyone could be a leader at the same time.

He also urged Nigerians not to give up on education, saying it is the only key to success and empowerment.

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar 111, emphasised the importance of seeking knowledge, saying those who refuse to seek knowledge would not develop.

The sultan stated that illiteracy did not know religion or tribe, stressing that people should do everything possible to equip their children with educational knowledge.

He condemned recent reports of genocide against Christians in northern Nigeria, saying those responsible are terrorists who have killed both Christians and Muslims.

The sultan urged Nigerians to unite against evil and reject false reports that sought to cause acrimony.

In his remarks, the governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, thanked Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah for complementing his government’s efforts in providing digital education for the people.

Aliyu stated that his administration placed high premium on digital education and would support any initiative that sought to improve the lives of the citizenry.

Kukah, in his address, said he conceived the idea of the ICT centre because the world was heading towards digital education with the emergence of artificial intelligence.

He disclosed that the centre had 250 laptops and 50 tablets for those who would like to acquire skills and knowledge.

Kukah emphasised the importance of digital education in Nigeria, stressing that acquiring digital skills and knowledge are crucial for the development of Nigerian youths.

The bishop added that the initiative was not just about providing physical infrastructure, but also about rebuilding community cohesion and resilience.