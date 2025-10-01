NNPC Rallies Media Stakeholders for Continuous Cooperation, Accurate Reportage of Company’s Operations, Visits THISDAY

Peter Uzoho





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reignited its relationship and cooperation with media stakeholders, stressing the need for continuous reportage of the company’s activities objectively and accurately, while promising to step up its task of making information available to the media at all times.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of NNPC, Mr. Andy Odeh, stated this when he paid a familiarisation visit to THISDAY Newspapers in Lagos, yesterday.

The visit was in line with the state oil firm’s effort to foster stronger collaboration and deepen the relationship between it and its esteemed media partners.

Odeh, who came with four members of his team, was received by the Sunday Editor of THISDAY, Mr. Davidson Iriekpen, in the company of other editors.

The CCCO promised to guarantee the free flow of communication between NNPC and THISDAY in particular and other media partners in general.

“This visit shows the kind of relationship that exists between us and the organisation. So, our coming here is purely for me to formally introduce myself and my corporate communications team to you. And to thank you for the kind of support NNPC has received from you in the past. I look forward to working with you,” Odey said.

Underscoring challenges around providing and confirming information to the media, he attributed that to the sensitive nature of some of the information requested, especially figures, adding that this leads to delays in response.

He, however, promised to ensure a marked improvement as he would ensure the communication team is reachable at all times.

Odey further said, “So I want to provide that assurance. The other one is about information and what is affecting us. We would really like feedback from you on how we’re doing, especially the relationship. If you have a good relationship, you expect information to flow. If information is flowing, it enhances a good relationship.

“And I think, for me, that I want to sustain and even enhance. So, again, thank you so much. Looking forward to how we work together.”

Odey pointed out that what affects NNPC, affects Nigeria one way or the other, because of the role the company plays as the catalyst for ensuring energy sustainability in the country.

According to him, that keeps the conversation going around what is happening in NNPC.

“So, thank you very much for this opportunity and the role you play, and the role you’ve been playing. And, of course, the role we play and how we need to work together to ensure information flow. And how we are viewed by the public, starting with you, THISDAY”, he concluded.

Responding, Iriekpen thanked the NNPC team for deeming it thoughtful to visit THISDAY.

He reminded the visitors that THISDAY prides itself as a media platform that values objective, factual and balanced reporting, adding that the company remains dispassionate and acts professionally in all its job.

He enjoined the NNPC team to always avail the media with accurate information, promptly, to enable them continue to discharge their statutory responsibility of informing the public with the happenings in the national oil company.

“We want to thank you for coming. Of course, you know how objective we are: we are very dispassionate and we try to do our job as professionally as possible.

“We don’t take side at all in anything we are putting out. While we welcome you, we equally want to let you know that at all times, if there is any information you want to give us, it should be very prompt, very accurate and let us just flow on that level first.

“Of course, you have our blessing. We will try and support you the way we feel like supporting you. But the only thing we cannot do is to allow you to gag us and tell us how to do our job. So, we welcome you”, Iriekpen said.