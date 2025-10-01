Nigerian Returnees Take the Spotlight in TMPL’s ‘Japada’

TMPL Motion Pictures, a subsidiary of creative powerhouse, The Temple Company has announced the launch of an exciting new TV show, ‘Japada’ that explores the inspiring journeys of Nigerian returnees from abroad.

The show celebrates their achievements and promotes a sense of national pride at a time Nigeria is challenged with brain drain and other adverse economic effects of mass migration.

Hosted by the multi-talented media personality, actor and brand influencer, Mimi Onalaja, the show goes live on primetime television nationwide beginning Friday, October 3, 2025. Viewers can watch the show on NTA and TVC News.

‘Japada’ takes a deep dive into the reverse-migration journey of Nigerians, illustrating the transformative impact of their global experiences on national growth and development. It also spotlights intimate stories, challenges, and triumphs of passionate citizens, representing an inclusive demography of guests that appeals to a diverse audience.

The show is enriched with interesting conversations as well as a Nigerian by Design game segment.

The inspiring guests are drawn from different sectors such as healthcare, entrepreneurship, information and technology, arts and social advocacy. Among the guests are the duo of Prof Kofo Ogunyakin and Dr Yemi Johnson, who returned from the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively, to establish First Cardiology Consultants, the foremost heart care facility in Nigeria.

In separate episodes, multiple award-winning actresses, Shaffy Bello and Osas Ighodaro also talked about leaving their allure of greener pastures to make their mark in the Nigerian movie industry.

Speaking about the show, Kolawole Fashola, Supervising Producer, said “Japada is an inspired idea. The production of the TV show was essential, and the story was eagerly awaiting its telling. We at The Temple Company and our subsidiary, TMPL Motion Pictures, took on this project as a national assignment to kick-start conversations about nation-building, especially among young people. We hope to spark optimism and encourage a collective effort toward building a better Nigeria.”