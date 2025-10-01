Nigeria, EU Hold Inaugural Trade, Investment Dialogue

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Senior Nigerian and European Union (EU) government officials today met in Abuja to assess the vibrant economic partnership between the two parties and chart a way forward.

The inaugural Nigeria-EU Senior Officials Trade and investment Dialogue (TID) was anchored by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, and Director of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security (DG TRADE), Ms. Dora Correia, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot,, welcomed the launch of the Dialogue, which they said underscored the growing importance attached to trade and investment in the EU-Nigeria partnership.

The senior officials’ meeting marks an important step in strengthening the trade and investment partnership between the EU and Nigeria, and provided opportunity for the officials to exchange views on areas of mutual interest; address potential challenges and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

Discussions focused on a range of issues, including trade and investment policy, cooperation on market access barriers and requirements, preferential trade and investment arrangements, investment, collaboration within the World Trade Organization (WTO), regulatory measures that could impact trade and investment, and the identification of trade and investment-related development cooperation areas.

Both sides expressed their interest to continue the Dialogue, with the second TID billed to take place in Brussels, Belgium, in 2026, on a date to be jointly decided.