Lumumba, Obasanjo, Jonathan for Island Club’s  Lecture, Awards

Ayodeji Ake

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Island Club, Nigeria’s social club and custodian of national dialogue since 1943, has announced a scheduled event for Independence Lecture and Awards Night.

Addressing journalists in Lagos about the event slated for October 2, 2025, at the club’s historic Peacock Hall, with the theme: ‘Nigeria and the African Reawakening: The Giant That Must Not Sleep’, the Chairman of Island Club, Omoba Dr. Rotimi Martins, noted that the lecture would focus on the urgent call for the nation to rise to its historic responsibility as Africa’s beacon of hope.

“It is an occasion for sober reflection on our journey from colonial subjugation to sovereignty, and a platform to critically assess Nigeria’s central role in Africa’s political, economic, and cultural resurgence,” he said.

Martins, during his speech, announced the attendance of the eminent pan-Africanist and global thought leader, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, as the keynote speaker.

He said his address would be enriched by a distinguished panel of discussants, including former Governor of Lagos State and former Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN); scholar, diplomat, and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi; and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

The deliberations will be professionally coordinated by the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae..

“Our past Grand Patrons who also served as Presidents of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, shall also be in attendance,” Martins said.

He also acknowledged that the Governor of Lagos State and Patron of Island Club, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, shall be the Chief Host of the event.

“This exclusive gathering will draw statesmen, policymakers, captains of industry, diplomats, and eminent citizens committed to Nigeria’s growth and Africa’s rebirth. It served as a meeting ground for statesmen, nationalists, and opinion leaders who shaped the debates and ideas that ultimately gave birth to Nigeria’s independence in 1960,” the chairman said.