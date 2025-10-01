Lawyers Demand Immediate Release of Local Government Funds in Ondo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Lawyers under the banner of “The Ondo Redemption Front” have called for the immediate and unconditional release of local government funds to all local governments in Ondo State, as released by the Federal Government through FAAC.

The lawyers also called on the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation to revisit the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

The Chairman of the Ondo Redemption Front, Ayodeji Ologun, made this call while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said: “Our platform is deeply disturbed by the way the current Ondo State Government is strangling local government administration in the state, despite the Federal Government’s efforts to enhance effective governance through functional local government structures.

“Ordinarily, we would have held this press conference in Akure, but our deep concern to draw the attention of the Federal Government to what appears to be the misuse of local government funds in Ondo State has brought us here.

“You may recall that the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation, some time ago, approached the Supreme Court to give life to our local governments. The reliefs sought by the Federal Government were granted, and the Attorney General assured Nigerians — and by extension, the people of Ondo State — that our local governments would have an independent means of accessing their funds directly from the Federation Account, thereby ensuring effective administration at the local level.”

Ologun also demanded the release of audited accounts of all bond proceeds and state finances.

While applauding Governor Aiyedatiwa’s recent commissioning of a mental health and rehabilitation centre in the state, the lawyers urged him to reinvest in healthcare and address the deteriorating infrastructure.

Ologun reminded the governor that pregnant women still face the same long-standing challenges of poor maternal care, while primary healthcare centres across the state continue to struggle with shortages of drugs and basic medical supplies.