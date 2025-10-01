Katsina Resuscitates 139 Communities with N1.7bn Projects

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has resuscitated 139 communities with N1,668,000,000 worth of rural development projects across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The community-driven projects, which cut across healthcare, education, water ,,and road,s were executed in the communities by the government through its Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

The state Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, disclosed in in this an interview with some journalists at his office in Katsina.

He said the 139 communities were given a grant of N12 million each from the state government’s coffers, amounting to N1,668,000,000, to execute at least two major projects of their choice.

He reiterated that the projects had revamped the benefiting communities and empowered residents through inclusive and sustainable access to other essential services aimed at ameliorating their impediments.

Ahmed said: “139 communities were supported with a N12 million grant each by the state government through the CSDA to undertake at least two projects of their choice. These projects include education, health, water, roads, and drainage, among others.

“So, 139 projects were sponsored within my period as a commissioner, and we are hoping to do more next year by God’s grace. These projects are out there for everyone to see and there is also a compendium for all the projects.”

He added that the state government, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), had built 152 houses for victims of banditry and supported over 1,300 vulnerable persons in the Jibia Local Government Area.

Ahmed stated that through the CSDA, the state government had empowered 6,300 vulnerable and low-income persons selected across the state with N50,000 each to commence businesses to become self-reliant.

The commissioner explained that the 152 houses had well-constructed access roads, adequate water supply systems, educational and religious facilities,, and other befitting social amenities to tackle the challenges besetting internally displaced persons in the area.

The commissioner reiterated that the government also renovated Jibia cattle market, constructed a new veterinary clinic and climate peace hub in the area to provide different vocational training for victims of banditry in order to improve their livelihoods.

He said the state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda-led government has injected additional N2 billion to support the expansion of the UNDP-funded projects to Batsari and Faskari Local Government Areas.

The commissioner further disclosed that the government and UNDP would be constructing houses, providing irrigation facilities and livelihood supports concurrently to victims of banditry in Batsari and Faskari Local Government Areas.