In His Independence Anniversary Address, Tinubu Pays Tribute to Founding Heroes

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remember and honour Nigeria’s founding heroes’ sacrifices, devotion, and grand dream of a strong, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

He made the call in his broadcast to the nation on Wednesday morning to mark its 65th independence anniversary.

President Tinubu said: “Today marks the 65th anniversary of our great nation’s Independence. As we reflect on the significance of this day and our journey of nationhood since October 1, 1960, when our founding fathers accepted the instruments of self-government from colonial rule, let us remember their sacrifice, devotion, and grand dream of a strong, prosperous, and united Nigeria that will lead Africa and be the beacon of light to the rest of the world.

“Our founding heroes and heroines—Herbert Macaulay, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Margaret Ekpo, Anthony Enahoro, Ladoke Akintola, Michael Okpara, Aminu Kano, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and other nationalists—believed it was Nigeria’s manifest destiny to lead the entire black race as the largest black nation on earth.”