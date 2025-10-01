House C’ttee Seeks Enhanced Safety in Power Sector, Lauds NDPHC for Upholding Standards

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations has commended the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for upholding high safety standards at the Calabar Power Plant in Odukpani, Cross River State.

The Committee gave the commendation after an on-the-spot assessment of the 565MW facility, noting significant improvements since its last visit in 2018, a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications & External Relations, NDPHC, Emmanuel Ojor, said.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. David Zacharias, said the inspection was aimed at ensuring that Nigerians work in safe environments and enjoy long, healthy lives and praised the staff for maintaining the plant, stressing that the health and safety of workers in the power sector are critical to both government and the economy.

“We, the Safety Standards and Regulations Committee members, always appreciate when we step into any organisation and see that they have done very well. My impression here is positive, and you also heard the same from my honourable colleagues,” Zacharias said.

He, however, noted that the visit was not only to commend but also to highlight areas requiring improvement.

“When we come to a place like this, we must observe areas that need attention. What we are saying here is to encourage them to deepen their commitment to safety issues. We went round and saw their challenges, which we will take back to the government. We are hopeful that by the time we return, some of the issues we observed would have been addressed,” he added.

Specifically, the committee called for improvement in the work environment for staff, including better lighting, rest areas for shift workers, and adequate seating in offices.

Other members of the committee were: Hon. Harrison Anozie Nwadike, Hon. Suleiman Abubakar Gumi, Hon. Kalejaiye Paul Adeboye, Hon El-Rasheed Abdullahi and Hon. Emmanuel Effiong Udo.

The lawmakers, who were conducted around the plant by the Chief Operating Officer of the Calabar Power Plant, Ayoade Olanrewaju Bex, described the facility as one of the best they had visited in terms of safety standards and compliance.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of the Executive Director, Generation, Abdullahi Kassim, the General Manager, Generation Projects at NDPHC, Valerie Agberagba, said safety and standards remain top priorities for the company.

She stressed that the company’s workforce is central to its operations, adding that NDPHC would continue to improve the work environment for staff, particularly those at its power plants.

“The visit of the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations was very important to us. It gave us the opportunity to assess where we are in terms of health, safety, and compliance with regulations and standards at our power plants,” she stated.

She stated that the company has taken note of the areas that need improvements, adding that “this management is very concerned about the welfare of the staff, because if they are not in a good position to work, we are not going to get the best out of them.”

Also speaking, Acting Head, Health, Safety and Environment, NDPHC, Austin Ijagem disclosed that the plant has not recorded any work-related accident that has led to fatality since it began operations.