FG to Fight Erosion with €175 Million EIB Facility

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has concluded plans to fight erosion in 23 states across the country with €175 million facility from European Investment Bank (EIB).

Speaking at the launch of the European Investment Bank (EIB) assisted Nigeria’s Climate Adaptation-Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB) on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Environment and Chairman, Steering Committee of the Project, Alhaji Balarabe Lawal, said the EIB approved facility of €175 million aimed at building upon and deepening the achievements recorded under NEWMAP-IDA,

Lawal said: “It is with great honour and privilege that I welcome you all to the launch of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB). I am delighted to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria has fulfilled all the outlined conditions precedent for the implementation of this project.

“Consequently, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Assisted Nigeria Climate Adaptation – Erosion and Watershed Project (NEWMAP-EIB) is now effecting disbursement.”

He said: “In 2010, the federal government, with support from the World Bank, launched the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP-IDA) to address soil degradation, food insecurity, and land remediation under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“The multi-sectoral NEWMAP-IDA project stabilized gully erosion sites, improved livelihoods, and strengthened institutions. It commenced in 2013 with seven (7) states and later expanded to 23 states. The project closed in June 2022.

“In 2020, the federal government secured additional financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to expand the scope of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

“The EIB approved a facility of €175 million aimed at building upon and deepening the achievements recorded under NEWMAP-IDA, using the Strategic Watershed Management approach. The project became technically effective in 2023 and now disbursement-effective in 2025.

“It is to be implemented over a period of five (5) years across twenty-three (23) states, namely: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto.”

He revealed that: “Like its predecessor, the NEWMAP-EIB is overseen by the Federal Steering Committee, chaired by the Minister of Environment and comprising members from various MDAs. At the Technical Committee level, it is chaired by the Permanent Secretary.

“The project is driven by a Federal Project Management Unit under the coordination of a National Project Coordinator. This institutional arrangement is being replicated at the state level. The NEWMAP-EIB has been restructured into two key components: Erosion and Watershed Management Infrastructure Investment and Project Management.”

On his part, the National Project Coordinator of NEWMAP-EIB, Engr. Anda Ayuba Yalaks, said the project will find a lasting solution to issues of climate change as it involves our environment degradation, including issues of advanced flooding, erosion and forms of land degradation across the country would be of lesser harm.

He noted that the project provides the technical assistance necessary to ensure the effective delivery and management of erosion.