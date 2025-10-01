FG Resolves Dangote Refinery, PENGASSAN Face-off

After a conciliation meeting held on Monday and Tuesday, the Federal Government has brokered peace in the face-off between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).



A statement by the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, in the early hours of Wednesday said, after a lengthy discussion, the matter was resolved as follows:



“The honourable Minister of Labour informed the meeting that unionization is a right of workers in accordance with the laws of Nigeria and this right should be respected.



“After examining the procedure used in the disengagement of workers, the meeting agreed that the management of Dangote Group shall immediately start the process of taking the disengaged staff to other companies within the Dangote Group, with no loss of pay.



“No worker will be victimized arising from their role in the impasse between Dangote and PENGASSAN.

“PENGASSAN agreed to start the process of calling off the strike.



“Both parties agreed to this understanding in good faith.”



The government team at the meeting included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubaksr Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Nkeiruka C. Onyejeocha; DG DSS, Adeola Ajayi; DG NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed,

Others are