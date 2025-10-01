FG Investing in Digital, Creative Enterprises Programme, Says Tinubu

President Tinubu has said his administration is investing in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme for the youths, adding that the Bank of Industry (BoI) is driving the programme, in collaboration with the African Development Bank, the French Development Agency and the Islamic Development Bank.

He said the initiative is at the cusp of implementation, stressing that over the last two years, the Federal Government has collaborated with its partners to launch the programme, supporting “our young builders and dreamers in the technology and creative sectors”.

In a national broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence anniversary on Wednesday, the president said: “Under our Renewed Hope Agenda, we promised to build a Nigeria where every young person, regardless of background, has an equitable opportunity to access a better future—thus, the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme.

“The Bank of Industry is driving the programme, in collaboration with the African Development Bank, the French Development Agency, and the Islamic Development Bank.

“This initiative is at the cusp of implementation. Over the last two years, we have collaborated with our partners to launch the programme, supporting our young builders and dreamers in the technology and creative sectors.”