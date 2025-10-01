  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

EPR Conference Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Redefines PR As Global Business Driver

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Experiencing Public Relations (EPR) Conference with the objective of bringing together business leaders, government officials, association heads, and PR professionals, to promote the understanding and value of public relations, will in March 2026, mark its fifth anniversary.

Since its inception in 2021, the annual event—hosted by the Public Relations Women Foundation, known publicly as Nigerian Women in PR ( NWiPR) — has attracted more than 4,000 virtual attendees and over 1,000 in-person participants. 

Programmes and Membership Executive, NWiPR, Stella Okos-Iboje, noted that the conference has grown into one of the most influential gatherings shaping conversations at the intersection of communications, business and governance.

“With a bold expansion, the EPR is an independent global business conference focused on the strategic value of public relations,” she stated.

Unlike traditional public relations forums, she added that EPR places the spotlight on leaders, clients and decision-makers who have experienced the power of PR in driving business growth, influencing policy and transforming economies. 

Okos-Iboje described this approach as key to reframing PR as a business imperative rather than just an industry conversation.

To mark its milestone year, the 2026 edition, the programme executive said, will feature several new initiatives, including regional virtual conferences across Africa, inter-university debates to engage future PR leaders, a podcast series showcasing influential voices in communications and business, and panel sessions designed to equip delegates with practical tools for business success.

“Reputation today determines whether organisations attract investors, leaders gain public trust, or businesses remain competitive,” she said. “EPR is not just a conference, it is a movement that underscores PR as a force capable of transforming businesses, economies and society.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.