Constitution Review: PLAC Lists Key Electoral Reform Priorities 

•Says more public education by INEC needed

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part of efforts to identify weaknesses in the Nigerian electoral system, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) has recommended critical issues that should be addressed in the ongoing constitution amendment.

The Centre which launched a compendium of review reports of Electoral Reform Panels and Observers since 2010 in Abuja, yesterday, said that one of the gaps needed to be filled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is electoral reform advocacy and public education.

It listed 27 areas of concern and the required legislations that are needed to significantly improve on Nigeria’s electoral process.

Among the critical and priority issues identified by PLAC are the appointment members of the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners, unbundling of INEC, establishment of Political Parties Registration and Regulatory Commission, establishment of Electoral Offences Commission, reorganisation and integration of the existing State Independent Electoral Commission into the structure of INEC, Reserved Seat for women in legislative chambers.

Other key issues include; conduct of elections on the same day, independent candidature, use of technology in voting process and procedure, Diaspora voting and swearing-in of winners after adjudication of electoral disputes.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, said there is no doubt that members of the civil society organizations have over the years supported electoral reforms in the country. As we head towards 2027 General election, it is clear that there are challenges that needs to be addressed.

He said that Mac Arthur Foundation has been of immense help to the effort made by PLAC to exhume from historical archives highlighting some of the electoral reform suggestions that has been made to enable us provide materials and knowledge to the policy makers who are going to be defining the framework for the elections in 2027.

Nwankwo said that PLAC has been very much involved in electoral reforms engagement by the National Assembly committees.

According to him, there was a decision that rather than seeking to amend the Electoral Act, there could be a repeal and reenactment of a new Electoral Act 2025

Africa Director, Mac Arthur Foundation, Dr. Kola Shettima, who spoke on behalf of sponsors of the report on electoral reforms, described it as a one-stop-shop for researchers seeking information on the country’s electoral system.

He said the complied report will also be needed for present and future advocacy exercise on the electoral process in the country.

“I hope this report will provide some guidance for legislators engaged in the review of electoral laws,” he said.

While reviewing the report, a Lead Researcher at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Nkwachukwu Orji, said the report contains analysis of various electoral reforms review for over a decade of democracy in Nigeria.