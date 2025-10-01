Chen: Nigerians now Trading US Stocks, ETFs through RWA on Bitget

Kayode Tokede

The CEO, Bitget, Gracy Chen has disclosed that Nigerians now have access to trade US stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) through Real-World Assets (RWA) on Bitget.

For a long time, Nigerian traders have been limited when it came to global markets, everyone knew the names Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, the S&P 500 ETFs, but accessing them from Nigeria wasn’t easy, local traders were boxed into forex, or crypto, while stocks in the US felt out of reach, requiring brokers with high deposits, high broker fees and complicated paperwork.

Chen in a statement said, “It’s now changing Nigerians are now bridging the gap between crypto and Wall Street, Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing crypto adoption rates in Africa, from young traders in Lagos area to university students in Abuja, crypto has become a new financial language, now through Real-World Assets (RWA) on Bitget, Nigerians can directly trade tokenized versions of US stocks and ETFs on the same platform they already use for crypto.

“No offshore brokers, no US bank account required, Nigerians can now trade US stocks and crypto directly on Bitget by depositing USDT or Naira (NGN) through trusted local channels — including P2P with GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and leading fintechs like Opay, PalmPay, Momo, Kuda, Flutterwave, Paystack, Moniepoint, and more, whether you prefer direct bank transfers, USSD, or mobile wallets, funding your Bitget account in Nigeria has never been easier.”

“To trade RWA Futures on Bitget which Is a game changer for Nigeria, start with Just 7,000 Naira, forget huge capital, your first step into owning shares of giants like Apple or Tesla can start with what’s in your pocket, for trading US stocks and crypto together for the first time, traders don’t need two platforms, both crypto and stocks live in one app, the chart-reading and market-prediction skills you’ve mastered in forex and crypto should now be putting to work on the world’s most famous companies and your hustle just went global, with Bitget futures trading, users can amplify their capital and open positions up to 10 times the funds they hold giving Nigerian traders a sharper edge in fast-moving markets.

“Here are some of the stocks and ETFs now accessible via RWA on Bitget: Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet / Google (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), Netflix (NFLX), Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), ExxonMobil (XOM), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Invesco QQQ, Trust (QQQ), ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), iShares MSCI Emerging and Markets ETF (EEM). This list has over 100 stocks and is growing, meaning you will soon be able to trade even more US companies and global ETFs from the same platform they use for crypto,” he explained.

“From Forex Charts to Nasdaq Screens, Forex has been a big entry point for Nigerian traders. But the global game is bigger. Now the same candlestick skills can be applied to Apple’s stock, or the S&P 500 index, opening up new opportunities, some early movers are already combining crypto volatility with the stability of stock, ETFs creating portfolios that balance risk and reward, don’t miss out, every market shift in Nigeria has rewarded early adopters the same way M-Pesa created mobile money pioneers, and crypto rewarded early believers, RWA trading could be the next frontier.” She said