Cardoso to Deliver Maiden Next-Generation Leadership Lecture Series Friday

James Emejo in Abuja





The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, will deliver a landmark lecture titled, “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building,” at Lagos Business School on October 3, 2025.

The lecture marks the launch of the CBN Governor’s Lecture Series, the first in a series of thought-leadership discourses to be held in collaboration with leading tertiary institutions across the country over the next three years.

According to a statement by the apex bank, the inaugural edition also commemorates the second anniversary of Team Cardoso’s leadership at the CBN, a period defined by renewed focus on price stability, institutional transparency, and anchoring monetary policy to the everyday realities of Nigerians.

The Governor’s Lecture Series, part of Cardoso’s broader Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, is central to the CBN’s strategy of deepening public understanding and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy, the bank added.

It aims to foster dialogue, promote innovation, and advance an inclusive financial system that works for all Nigerians, while positioning the country as a leader on both the African and global stages.

Since assuming office in September 2023, the central bank governor has consistently emphasised linking apex banking industry regulator to the daily realities of citizens.

Cardoso had stressed that the bank’s core mandate -safeguarding price stability – was essential to driving sustainable economic growth and protecting livelihoods.

In his earlier intervention, the CBN governor stated, “Nigeria is at a pivotal moment, where technology, global financial realignments, and the energy of its youthful population are reshaping its economic future. Innovation must be harnessed intentionally and confidently, particularly by institutions like the CBN.”

However, the lecture is expected to attract senior policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and students, underscoring the crucial role of monetary policy in fostering stability, growth, and national development.