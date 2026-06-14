Cardoso: When Tough Decisions Earn Global Banking Honour

Ifeanyi Onuba

When Olayemi Cardoso stepped forward to receive the prestigious Central Bank Governor of the Year 2026 Award in London last Wednesday, June 10, 2026, it was more than an individual accolade. It was an affirmation of a reform agenda that demanded courage, resilience and an unwavering commitment to restoring confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

For a country that had grappled with macroeconomic distortions, foreign exchange uncertainties, elevated inflation and declining investor confidence, the recognition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the global financial community represents a significant milestone. It affirms that difficult choices, when guided by sound economic principles and institutional discipline, can produce meaningful results.

Characteristically, Cardoso declined to personalise the achievement. Instead, he dedicated the honour to the institution and the people who have worked tirelessly to reposition it.

He said, “I accept this award on behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Above all, it belongs to the many dedicated professionals who serve our institution with integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.”

It was a fitting response from a leader who has consistently emphasised institution-building over individual acclaim. Yet, while Cardoso was right to acknowledge the collective effort behind the award, leadership remains crucial during periods of economic uncertainty.

History often remembers leaders willing to make unpopular decisions in pursuit of long-term stability. In that regard, Cardoso’s stewardship of the apex bank has been defined by a readiness to confront difficult realities and implement reforms that many considered overdue.

When President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, Nigeria’s economy faced significant challenges. Foreign exchange distortions had undermined transparency and investor confidence. Inflationary pressures were intensifying, while a substantial backlog of foreign exchange obligations had become a source of concern for businesses and international investors.

Against this backdrop, the CBN embarked on an ambitious reform programme aimed at restoring credibility, improving transparency and laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

The journey, however, was never going to be easy.

Reflecting on the difficult path travelled, Cardoso acknowledged the extraordinary pressures facing central banks globally.

“The past few years have presented central banks everywhere with extraordinary challenges, and Nigeria has been no exception. Our journey has required extremely difficult decisions,” he said.

Those difficult decisions included tightening monetary policy to curb inflation, restructuring the foreign exchange market, strengthening institutional governance and restoring policy credibility. These were not measures designed to win immediate popularity. Rather, they were aimed at addressing structural weaknesses that had hindered economic stability.

One of the most significant reforms involved the foreign exchange market. For years, Nigeria operated a fragmented exchange rate system that encouraged arbitrage and distorted price discovery. Under Cardoso’s leadership, the CBN transitioned to a willing-buyer, willing-seller framework and introduced the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System to enhance transparency and improve market efficiency.

Perhaps even more importantly, the apex bank moved decisively to clear the backlog of foreign exchange obligations owed to businesses and investors. The action sent a powerful message that Nigeria was serious about honouring its commitments and rebuilding trust.

Trust remains the cornerstone of effective central banking. Without confidence in institutions and policies, investors hesitate, businesses delay decisions and households become uncertain about the future. Restoring confidence was therefore not merely an economic necessity; it was an institutional imperative.

Cardoso’s administration prioritised governance and transparency within the Central Bank itself. Institutional reforms aimed at strengthening accountability, improving communication and reinforcing professionalism became key pillars of the apex bank’s agenda.

The decision to reduce quasi-fiscal interventions also reflected a renewed commitment to orthodox central banking principles. By refocusing the institution on its core mandates of price stability and financial system stability, the CBN sought to strengthen policy credibility.

Critics often overlook an important reality about economic reforms as there are rarely painless solutions to deep-rooted challenges. The difficult decisions undertaken by the CBN occurred within a broader economic environment shaped by major structural adjustments. Many Nigerians undoubtedly experienced hardship as inflation accelerated and living costs increased. These realities should not be discounted. However, central banking frequently requires balancing short-term pain against long-term stability.

Around the world, central banks confronting inflationary pressures have adopted difficult measures to restore macroeconomic equilibrium. Nigeria’s experience has been no different. The tightening of monetary policy, including increases in interest rates, was designed to contain inflation and stabilise expectations. While such actions may impose short-term costs, they are often necessary to preserve purchasing power and create conditions for sustainable growth.

Encouragingly, there are signs that these efforts are yielding positive outcomes. Inflation has begun to moderate. External reserves have strengthened significantly. The gap between official and parallel market exchange rates has narrowed considerably, suggesting improved market efficiency and greater confidence in the foreign exchange system.

Indeed, Cardoso himself acknowledged the progress made when he said, “While much remains to be done, we are encouraged by the progress achieved and by the renewed trust that we are seeing across our economy.”

Renewed trust may well be the most important outcome of the reform process. Confidence influences investment decisions, market behaviour and economic activity. It is the invisible foundation upon which economic recovery is built.

Equally important has been Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, an achievement that enhances the country’s reputation within the global financial system and improves prospects for international investment.

The banking sector recapitalisation programme also represents a strategic effort to strengthen financial institutions and position them to support long-term economic development.

Nigeria’s banking sector has emerged stronger following a sweeping recapitalisation drive led by Cardoso, with lenders raising a total of N4.65tn in fresh capital over a 24-month period.

The exercise, which ended March 31, commenced in March 2024. It drew significant participation from both domestic and international investors, but was largely driven by local capital, which accounted for 72.55 per cent of the total funds raised.

Foreign investors contributed the remaining 27.45 per cent, underscoring a strong vote of confidence in the Nigerian banking system.

Strong banks are indispensable to economic growth. By encouraging banks to improve their capital base, the CBN is helping ensure that the financial system remains resilient and capable of financing productive sectors of the economy.

Similarly, the modernisation of Nigeria’s payments infrastructure reflects an understanding that financial inclusion and digital innovation will play critical roles in the country’s future prosperity.

These achievements collectively contributed to the international recognition conferred on the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the Central Banking Awards Committee, the CBN demonstrated remarkable leadership during a particularly challenging period. The committee specifically cited the institution’s courage in implementing difficult reforms, rebuilding unencumbered foreign exchange reserves, reducing inflationary pressures and promoting financial inclusion.

Such recognition carries significance beyond symbolism. International awards from respected institutions help shape perceptions among investors, development partners and global financial stakeholders. They reinforce confidence in a country’s economic direction and institutional capacity.

This because for years, investors expressed concerns about policy inconsistencies, foreign exchange restrictions and macroeconomic uncertainty. Recognition of the CBN’s reform efforts sends a positive signal that Nigeria is committed to strengthening policy credibility and institutional effectiveness.

Importantly, Cardoso acknowledged that the progress achieved was not solely the work of the Central Bank.

“That progress reflects the contributions of many, including the Federal Government, the market participants, the development partners, and above all the resilience and confidence of the Nigerian people,” he said.

His remarks serve as a reminder that sustainable economic progress requires collaboration among policymakers, businesses and citizens.

Of course, this award should not be interpreted as an indication that all economic challenges have been resolved.

Cardoso himself recognised this reality when he said, “We receive this recognition with humility. We see it not as a destination, but as encouragement to continue the important work ahead.”

Indeed, important work remains. Inflation still requires sustained attention. Economic diversification must continue. Structural constraints affecting productivity and competitiveness need to be addressed. However, acknowledging these challenges should not diminish the significance of the progress already achieved.

Public discourse often focuses overwhelmingly on shortcomings while overlooking genuine accomplishments. Yet balanced assessment demands recognition of both challenges and milestones worthy of celebration.

This award represents one such milestone. It celebrates institutional resilience during adversity. It acknowledges the dedication of professionals working behind the scenes to support economic stability. It recognises leadership willing to undertake difficult reforms despite inevitable criticism.

Most importantly, it affirms that Nigeria’s efforts to restore macroeconomic stability are receiving international validation.

For Cardoso, the honour reflects a philosophy of leadership grounded in responsibility rather than popularity. Central banking rarely attracts applause. More often, it requires making technically sound decisions that may initially prove unpopular but ultimately strengthen economic foundations.

The willingness to prioritise long-term stability over short-term expediency distinguishes effective central bankers worldwide.

In many respects, this is what makes the recognition particularly meaningful. The award celebrates not only outcomes but also the courage required to pursue reform amid uncertainty. It acknowledges that rebuilding institutions, restoring confidence and correcting systemic distortions demand persistence and conviction.

For Nigeria, the recognition should inspire optimism. It demonstrates that institutions can evolve. It shows that difficult reforms can yield positive outcomes. It reinforces the importance of professionalism, transparency and accountability in economic governance.

Perhaps Cardoso captured the essence of the moment best when he said, “The responsibility entrusted to central banks is a solemn one: to preserve confidence, safeguard stability, and create the conditions in which economies and societies can prosper. We remain committed to fulfilling that responsibility with integrity, professionalism, and accountability.”

Those words explain why this global honour matters. It is not merely recognition of policies implemented or targets achieved. It is an affirmation of a commitment to rebuilding trust, strengthening institutions and laying the foundation for a more stable and prosperous Nigeria.

When tough decisions earn global banking honour, it is not simply a victory for Olayemi Cardoso or the Central Bank of Nigeria. It is a victory for Nigeria itself.

Onuba, a Chartered Accountant wrote from Abuja.