Beneficial Partnerships Better than Handouts, Otti Tells US Ambassador

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has stated that his government was disposed to enter into economically beneficial partnerships than stretching hand to receive aids and grants from developed nations.

He said that more value would be added to Abia by entering into partnerships that would be of mutual benefit to the parties involved.

According to a press release from his office, Otti expressed his preference for partnerships when he received the Ambassador of the United States of America(U.S.A) to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Richard Mills, in his office.

“In terms of partnership, we don’t believe in grants and aid, rather we seek partnership, believing that there is a lot of value that we can add working together,” he told Mills, who was on two-day visit to Abia.

“I think there are a lot of areas where you can be of help to us, and we can also be of help to America,” Otti added, and enthused that Abia “is probably the SME capital of Nigeria”.

The Abia State chief executive was visibly excited playing host to the high profile guest, saying that the U.S Ambassador’s visit “is an endorsement” for him.

While expressing the willingness of the Abia government to partner the US in various areas, Otti highlighted his administration’s reforms in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

He listed the areas that have witnessed reforms to include healthcare, education, waste management, small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), digital technology, among others.

Ambassador Mills had in his address lauded the leadership style of Governor Otti, noting that it represented a good example of how to improve governance.

“Your leadership in Abia has brought real change here, positive change. Your focus on infrastructure, on security challenges, has really transformed the state.

“And we believe that it is a powerful example of how to improve governance, really, across the Southeast,” Mills told the Abia governor.

He stated that, “the United States so much values its partnership with Abia and really with the entire Southeast region of Nigeria”.

The American Ambassador explained that he was in Abia to know more about the existing opportunities in the state, and explore ways the US could work together with the Otti administration to deepen the partnership.

He acknowledged that “there are tremendous opportunities here for our business, our commercial interests, and Nigeria’s”.

Mills lauded Otti for his commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering youth, and creating a more transparent and more accountable government.

He said that the democratic values that the Otti administration espouses “aligns very closely with our goals and what U.S. business needs to see if it’s going to invest”.