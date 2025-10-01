Atiku, El-Rufai, Others Visit Oba Ladoja

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, led a high-powered delegation on a visit to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, at his Bodija residence in Ibadan, following his recent coronation.

Atiku was in company with a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu; former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke; and former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.

The former vice president used the occasion to tender an apology to the Olubadan for his absence at the historic coronation ceremony last Friday, citing unavoidable logistic and protocol challenges.

Atiku, in his remarks, addressed the Olubadan and the assembled chiefs, saying, “Kabiyesi, I want to begin with an apology.

“On behalf of my delegation, I regret our inability to personally witness your coronation, which we recognise as the fulfilment of your lifelong ambition. Our absence was not deliberate but the result of protocol logistics that prevented us from attending.

“Nonetheless, we have always looked forward to this day. I sought your permission a few days ago to bring this distinguished delegation to extend our congratulations in person and to wish you a long, prosperous and peaceful reign.

“Please, accept our heartfelt apology and our letter of congratulations. May God bless your reign and grant Ibadan continued progress.”

The Olubadan warmly welcomed Atiku and his team, recalling decades of personal and professional camaraderie with members of the delegation.

Ladoja stated his withdrawal from partisan politics, stressing that his foremost responsibility on the throne is to serve humanity with fairness and justice.

He disclosed that while he no longer participated in politics, he cherished the shared experiences of his political journey.

While reflecting on his relationship with the visitors, Ladoja said, “My dear friends, welcome. Even though I am no longer a politician, the ties we share remain strong.

“I was, indeed, surprised when I did not see some of you at the coronation, especially as I had followed the guests list and expected your presence.

“When I was told it was due to logistical constraints, I understood, for such matters are often beyond one’s control. There is nothing to forgive, for it was not deliberate.”

He recalled how Atiku was the first to inform him of the passing of the last Olubadan, stating their shared anticipation of his eventual ascension to the throne.

The monarch also reminisced about his long-standing friendships with Ayu, Imoke, and El-Rufai, recounting moments from their days in politics, the senate, and even predictions about his governorship.

He stated, “Now that I am Olubadan, I am no longer entitled to be anything else. My task is to serve my people. I have just passed 81, and the rest of my years will be devoted to Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, Africa and, indeed, humanity.

“Religious leaders have always said that what is expected of a leader is fairness and justice, and this I intend to uphold.”

Ladoja assured his guests that he would make all his friends and well-wishers proud, pledging to maintain close contact with them.

The Olubadan stressed that in his reign, Ibadanland would continue to pursue peace, prosperity, and justice for its people.