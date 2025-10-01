Amotekun Operatives Ambushed in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, has confirmed a violent ambush on its operatives while responding to a distress call from residents of Akinlalu, a community in the Ile-Ife axis of the state.

The incident occurred yesterday and resulted in a deadly confrontation between the corps and suspected armed hoodlums.

According to official reports, the operatives were dispatched from the Amotekun Command in Ile-Ife following an emergency call from Akinlalu residents, who reported a group of suspected bandits invading farmlands in the area.

Acting swiftly, four Amotekun operatives mobilised on motorcycles to address the situation and ensure the safety of the local population.

Tragically, while en route to Akinlalu, the team was ambushed by armed assailants, suspected to be the same group terrorising the community.

During the sudden attack, two service rifles belonging to the Amotekun Corps were forcibly taken by the assailants.

Upon receiving news of the ambush, reinforcement operatives were deployed and approached Akinlalu with the intention of engaging peacefully, including paying a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of the town. However, at the T-junction leading into Akinlalu, the road was found barricaded by the assailants, who immediately opened fire on the operatives, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted for over an hour.

Despite the intensity of the attack, the Amotekun operatives successfully overpowered the assailants. In the aftermath of the encounter, three lives were confirmed lost, including individuals believed to be among the attackers. Three arrested while several others sustained injuries and fled the scene.

In a subsequent operation, the corps recovered two firearms stolen during the ambush, along with force uniforms and berets allegedly used by the hoodlums for impersonation. These items were discovered in a hideout believed to be connected to the attackers.

Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, affirming the agency’s resolve to continue protecting lives, property, and the sovereignty of Osun communities.

“This cowardly ambush will not deter our operatives from carrying out their duties. The safety and security of our people remain our utmost priority. We will intensify our efforts to root out criminal elements threatening peace in our communities,” he said.

The Osun Amotekun Corps has reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to law and order and urges residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and accurate information to aid investigations.