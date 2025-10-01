AIICO Insurance Clinches Outstanding Insurance Company Award

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Plc, has for third consecutive time earned top honours as it clinched the “Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year” award at the 2025 Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards held in Lagos recently.

The recognition marked the third consecutive year that AIICO has been celebrated at the prestigious event, reinforcing its stature as a leading composite insurer that has continued to define excellence in the marketplace. In 2023, AIICO was named “Insurance Company of the Decade”, followed by another top industry honour in 2024, before emerging this year’s Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year.

Speaking on the recognition, Head of Marketing and Communications at AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr Segun Olalandu, expressed the company’s appreciation saying: “We sincerely thank the organisers of the Marketing Edge Awards for consistently recognising and honouring the AIICO brand over the years. This recognition affirms our strength and relevance in the marketplace. At AIICO, we will not rest on our oars. We remain intentional about delighting our customers, meeting their needs, and surpassing their expectations with innovative solutions and superior service,” Olalandu stated.