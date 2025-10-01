ADC: Independence Parade Cancellation Shows Presidency’s Disconnect from Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The spokesman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has criticised the federal government’s decision to cancel the 65th independence anniversary parade, describing it as another sign of disconnect between the presidency and the Nigerian people.

The federal government had Monday announced the cancellation of the parade scheduled for October 1 in Abuja. It, however, said other anniversary activities would go ahead as planned.

But in an interview yesterday, Abdullahi faulted the move. He said the parade was a symbolic moment that should not be abandoned.

The ADC spokesman stated, “This independence celebration is a remarkable milestone. It is an opportunity for Nigeria to project itself to the world and inspire the people, to renew their confidence in the country and their government. But what did the government do yet again?

“I am sure the reason the presidency cancelled the parade is because the president is not in Abuja. The last time I checked, he was in Lagos, unless he returned without the public knowing.

“This independence time, everybody was looking forward to it. So, why the sudden cancellation? What happened?

“They might claim the cancellation was in line with the government’s modest approach due to the economic situation. But at what point did they suddenly realise there is an economic challenge in the country? When they were sending out invitations, didn’t they know about the economic reality then?

“Whatever they are hiding, they owe it to Nigerians to be transparent. And we would soon know. This decision does not reflect who we are as a country. It is simply another case of presidential abstinence.”

Abdullahi also questioned why Tinubu failed to attend other key national events in recent times, including the passing-out parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy, insisting such absences raise concerns about the government’s priorities.

He stated, “I think all of this reflect how the government continues to diminish the country, because these issues are connected. Just two days ago, we raised the concern that the president has not attended the passing-out parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy for two years.

“About 800 officers were commissioned into the Nigerian military last Saturday, yet the president was absent. If he could not attend personally, he could at least have sent the Chief of Army Staff. And why was the president not there? The president was in Lagos to commission the renovated National Arts Theatre.”