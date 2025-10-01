AbdulRazaq: No Hiding Place for Criminals, Kidnappers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said that there is no hiding place for cirminals and kidnappers that have been terrorising the residents of the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who spoke on the sidelines of the security council meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Ilorin on Tuesday, said: “To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice.”

He however reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

The security meeting was called on the heels of the recent attacks by suspected bandits on Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state and other parts.

During the incident, no fewer than 15 people were killed, while several others were kidnapped by the suspected bandits.

The development prompted the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to bombard the hideouts of the bandits at Baba Sango and Babanla forests where about 20 bandits were neutralised during the operation.

The suspected bandit’s action prompted Govenror AbdulRazaq’s request to President Bola Tinubu for additional federal deployment to raid the bandits’ hideouts.

Speaking after the security meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq said: “The Army Headquarters has since relocated the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2nd Division to Ilorin as part of the renewed efforts to strengthen security operations in the state.”

According to the governor, “On Monday night, combined forces of the Army, DSS and police launched an offensive around Baba Sango, along the Kwara–Kogi border, neutralising about 15 armed bandits.

“The same operation continued on Tuesday and yesterday night. I presided over the State Security Council meeting at Ahmadu Bello House, Ilorin, to integrate state and federal assets into a single strategy for both Kwara North and South.”

Governor AbdulRazaq assured Kwara residents that his administration would not relent in supporting security agencies to keep every community safe.

“I have assurances of the security forces to smoke out and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. We will fight insecurity with every resource at our disposal.

“Kwara will not be a hiding place for criminals. To any criminal who seeks to destabilise the peace in Kwara, you may run, but you cannot escape justice.

“Kwara belongs to its people, and their peace will be defended,” the governor added.