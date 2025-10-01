2027: Peter Obi’s Record of Prudence Stands Him Out Ahead Other Presidential Aspirants, Says Sam Amadi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Renowned legal luminary and political analyst, Dr. Sam Amadi, has said that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s record of prudence and fiscal discipline stands out among other aspirants ahead of 2027.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television News, Dr. Amadi explained that the challenge of governance in the country today, regarding the management of public funds, gives Obi an advantage because of his record of transparency in handling public funds.

He also acknowledged that Obi has a strong support base among Nigerian youths and those desirous of disrupting the current unwanted system.

Dr. Amadi also looked into the entry of former President Goodluck Jonathan into the race and noted that he and Obi enjoy the advantage of zoning, which is in favour of the South.

He noted: “Jonathan will have the advantage of his current international reputation, which goes with his position as a former president, as well as the definitive one-term, which he has above all other aspirants.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan has political advantages even though Peter Obi has declared to do one term, but he has more clarity.”

Amadi noted that Jonathan carries the appeal of being a statesman with global recognition and the certainty of a single four-year tenure, which gives him leverage in political negotiations, particularly with Northern elites.

“He has the clarity as to tenure. No question around four years, so he’s going to bank on that. So, he comes with the idea that if it’s Jonathan, there’s no question around whether that would be four years or not four years,” he added.

Amadi also admonished the opposition Coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to consider a winnable candidate at the main election, not at the primary.

According to the renowned law teacher, “party primaries in Nigeria often depend on consensus rather than competitive strength, citing the case of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, whose victory in the primaries was aided by strategic alliances,” warning that “winning a primary without the capacity to win a general election would be a political miscalculation.

“If I were a political advisor and I’m looking at the map, I would tell you two things. Peter Obi will win the youth votes clearly. He controls their votes. The issue is that Peter Obi represents; Jonathan does not represent.”