UNICEF: Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign Targets 7.8m Kano Children

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has said a total of 7.8 million children in Kano State, aged between 9 months and 14 years, are slated to receive Measles-Rubella vaccines as part of the effort to curb the spread of disease in the state.

The Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Rahama Farah, made the disclosure at a media dialogue on the Integrated Measles-Rubella Polio Vaccination Campaign in Kano State on Monday.

He noted the campaign aimed to vaccinate 7.8 million children aged 9 months to 14 years against measles and rubella, and 2.3 million children under five years old against polio.

“It is important to highlight that the upcoming integrated campaign is planned and implemented collaboratively by partners including, the Federal Ministry of Health; the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency; WHO; Gavi; the Gates Foundation, Civil Society Organization, UNICEF and the Kano State Government.

“Nigeria has planned to implement Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign integrated with Polio in all 36 states in two phases starting from 6th October 2025 till 16th February 2026.”

He explained that the Kano State falls under Phase One of the Campaign which will be implemented in 21 states in two streams while the phase 1, stream 1, holds from 6th October to 17th October 2025.

Mr. Farah added: “National Primary Healthcare Development Agency with the support of UNICEF has allocated 3,347 teams, provided 4.6 million doses of Novel Oral Polio Vaccines (nOPV2) and 4.5 million doses of (bOPV) targeting 3.9 million children under five years age in the state for the October polio vaccination campaign.

For the success of the exercise, the UNICEF has trained 3,300 health workers on improved Interpersonal (IPC) Communication Skills, including the training of 870 Non-Compliance Resolution Teams (NCRTs) members.