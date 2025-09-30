  • Tuesday, 30th September, 2025

Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies

Nigeria | 42 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of three new Heads of Agencies.
A statement yesterday by Director Information and Public Relations Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said that in the National Biosafety Management Agency, President Tinubu appointed Bello Bawa Bwari (Niger State) as the new Director-General for an initial term of four years, effective from September 18, 2025 in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Also Aminu Junaidu (Zamfara State) has been appointed as Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18, 2025.

The President also approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for an initial four-year term, effective September 2, 2025.

The statement noted the appointments underscored the President’s commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria.

It added that the President also charged the appointees to contribute their expertise in the development of the agencies for the good of the nation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.