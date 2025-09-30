Tinubu Appoints New Heads of Agencies

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,



has approved the appointment of three new Heads of Agencies.



A statement yesterday by Director Information and Public Relations Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said that in the National Biosafety Management Agency, President Tinubu appointed Bello Bawa Bwari (Niger State) as the new Director-General for an initial term of four years, effective from September 18, 2025 in accordance with the provision of Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency, 2015.

Also Aminu Junaidu (Zamfara State) has been appointed as Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18, 2025.

The President also approved the appointment of Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan as Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation for an initial four-year term, effective September 2, 2025.

The statement noted the appointments underscored the President’s commitment to strengthening key sectors and institutions in Nigeria.

It added that the President also charged the appointees to contribute their expertise in the development of the agencies for the good of the nation.