THE RECOGNITION OF PALESTINIAN STATE

The decision to identify with the Palestinian cause is commendable

At the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), France, United Kingdom, Canada and many other countries confirmed their endorsement of the creation of a Palestinian state. “We’ve gathered here because the time has come,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after declaring that France would officially recognise a Palestinian state. “Some might say it’s too late. Others might say it’s too early. But one thing is certain: we can no longer wait.” The UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said endorsing the idea “is an important step to preserve the prospect of a two-state solution, at a time when it is now under unprecedented threat.”

We applaud the decision of these Western countries. While diplomatic recognition may not solve all the complex problems of the Palestinian people, it will confer on them the legitimacy of a state to access humanitarian, diplomatic and other entitlements. The morale of the people will change because of the realisation that they are no longer alone. We therefore propose a global recognition of Palestine as the solution to Israeli belligerence and arrogance. The European Union (EU), African Union (AU), China and Russia should join. That should be the road to a real new world order.

In January 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) urged Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent all acts within the scope of the Genocide Convention. The ruling was based on the nine provisional measures requested by South Africa in its genocide claim against Israel. Rather than heed the admonition, Israel became even more violent in its military operations. A recent report by the UN ‘Independent International Commission on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel’, accused Israel of genocide. “The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” insisted Navi Pillay, the commission’s chairman. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.”

From Asia to Africa, and South America, the list of countries that now recognises Palestinian statehood has swelled to more than 150 as the catastrophe in Gaza and West Bank continues to prick the conscience of our collective humanity. While the Israeli military operation may have started with the 7th October 2023 killing of about 1300 Israelis and abduction of more than 250 others in an attack that stands condemned, it has exceeded proportionality of response. The justifiable right to self-defence has tipped over into the territory of reckless invasion and wanton abuse of human rights.

Aided largely by the United States, especially under the current administration, Israel has been recalcitrant with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing that there would be no Palestine. Indeed, the UN Mandate to partition Palestine “into two independent States, one Palestinian Arab and the other Jewish, with Jerusalem internationalised,” has failed because Israel believes that might is right. What is being witnessed daily in Gaza and the West Bank is the arrogance of might without due regard for the rights of others, notably ordinary Palestinians.

Israel must understand that denying the Palestinian people basic humanity is why the crisis persists, and it is not likely to be resolved by the force of arms. Whatever the country may be trying to achieve in Gaza and West Bank, as we stated in a previous editorial, the aftermath will be deeper hate, greater violence, and a further deferment of the much-needed peace in the region. Incidentally, the only path to Israel’s peace and security is through facilitating an independent Palestinian state next door. But since the extremities of the current operation make that end even more distant, the international community must continue to exert pressure on Israel.