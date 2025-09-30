PSC to Elevate 30 Senior Police Officers, After Promotion Exams

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced that no fewer than thirty senior police officers were, on Monday, 29th September 2025, subjected to a promotion examination – now a prerequisite for advancement in the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, revealed the officers included one Assistant Inspector-General of Police, two Commissioners, eleven Deputy Commissioners, and sixteen Assistant Commissioners, out of the seventeen invited for the exercise.

The promotion examination, he said, took place at the Solomon Arase Chairman’s Conference Hall, on the 6th floor of the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), stated the promotion examination is one of the innovations now established in the career progression framework for serving police officers.

He noted that although it has come rather late, it remains a welcome development, expected to restore the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Argungu explained that any officer who fails the examination three times will be retired at that level, for reasons of clear incompetence.

He stressed the world has long embraced a skills-driven era, and that police officers seeking career progression must be prepared to meet the demands of this new reality.

The Chairman added the Commission is also placing emphasis on due diligence, to ensure that no deceased or retired officers are promoted in error.