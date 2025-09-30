Premium Power Solutions to Graduate First Technician Academy on October 6

Sunday Ehigiator



Premium Power Solutions (PPS), has said that it will on October 6, 2025, host the graduation ceremony of the first cohort from its Technician Academy in Lagos, marking a milestone in its mission to bridge Africa’s technical skills gap and empower young people.

The academy, launched as part of PPS’s social responsibility vision, provides free, year-long, hands-on training in electrical and mechanical technology.

Trainees also receive personal protective equipment, professional toolkits, and preparation for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity trade test; all at no cost.

PPS Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Ejiroghene Udu, said the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to community impact and sustainable workforce development.

“Energy at PPS means more than electricity; it’s about unlocking potential and dignity for our youth,” Udu said. “This academy is our pledge to close the skills gap and empower a new wave of talent, especially young women, to shape Africa’s energy future.”

The first graduating class is historic not only for its technical achievement but also for the inclusion of female trainees, breaking barriers in a male-dominated sector.





