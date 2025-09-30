PDP Calls for More Troops to Check Incessant  Attacks by Bandits in Kwara

. Oke-Ode community laments attacks

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kwara State chapter, yesterday called on the federal government as a matter of urgency to deploy more troops to check the spate of incessant attacks by bandits in the state.

Also the umbrella body of the sons and daughters of Oke-Ode Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, under the aegis of Oke-Ode Development Association (OOCDA) yesterday expressed serious concern over last Sunday’s bandit attack on the town.

During the attack, about 15 vigilance members and a village head were killed and about five others were abducted.

A statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday by the state PDP Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olusegun Olusola Adewara, on the sidelines of the killing of 15 vigilantes at Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state last Sunday, said that: “There are incessant attacks by these bandits, and there’s need for urgent action to check their activities in the state.”

The statement said: “To us, this is despicable and a senseless act, and it is the height of man’s inhumanity to man which must be condemned by all people of conscience.”

The party also expressed deepest sorrow and outrage over the gruesome massacre of innocent citizens in Othe ke-Ode community by heartless bandits.

The PDP condoled with the Oke-Ode community, particularly the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this callous onslaught by criminals that appear to have overpowered the vigilantes and are now tactically taking over the state.

According to the statement, “Our hearts are broken for the families and friends of those brutally killed and the many now struggling in hospitals. The gruesome videos of the casualties circulating online make it look like Kwara State is now at war.

“It is painfully clear that these criminals have now overpowered the power that be and are basically taking over our state.

“What makes this tragedy even worse is the casual (levity hand) way the Kwara State Government is allegedly treating the whole situation.

“A responsible and responsive leader should personally visit Oke-Ode, stand with the mourners, and assure citizens of decisive action.

“Sadly, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has allegedly chosen to focus his energy on attacking the opposition, particularly Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, rather than confronting the deepening insecurity ravaging the state.”

It added: “We re-echo the voice of our leader: the opposition is not the governor’s problem. His real challenge lies in his own incompetence, nonchalance, and confused handling of the state’s worsening security situation.

“Under Abdulrahman’s’s watch, terror is reigning, kidnappers are taking over rural villages,, and nowhere is safe again.

“What kind of leader abandons local vigilantes and security agents fighting criminals in the bush only to focus on blowing millions on footballers and entertainers outside the state?”

The statement further stressed that: “What Kwara State is experiencing today is unprecedented, unfortunate, and a monumental leadership failure.”

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of those killed in this senseless attack, the PDP, however, wishes the injured a quick recovery.

“We urge Governor Abdulrazaq to wake up from his slumber and stop dismissing every call for action as mere politics.

“The protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government, and any leader who fails in this duty has failed woefully in every other area of governance.”

Already, the residents of the town have continued to be in a pensive mood over the deadly attack.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the association,, which was signed by its National President, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Ajala-Bello, described the incident as dastardly and a call for intensified security efforts on the part of the government and a need for more vigilance on the part of residents of the community.

Ajala-Bello, in a statement issued on his behalf by the National Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr. Kunle Akogun, commiserated with the families of the security officers and the Bale of Ogba-Ayo who lost their lives, as well as the wounded and those who were abducted in the sad incident.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the dead; quick recovery for the wounded, and early rescue of the abducted.

The community leader noted that the tragic incident had naturally sparked fear and caused panic and unease among residents of the community.

He, however, appealed for calm as all necessary steps are being taken to put an end to banditry and kidnapping in the Oke-Ode axis.

Ajala-Bello further urged the residents to be more vigilant and circumspect now about the movement of strangers around the community and promptly report any suspicious movement to security agents.

He also appealed to both the Kwara State and federal governments to take more proactive steps to tackle the nefarious activities of the bandits terrorising the Oke-Ode axis to avoid a recurrence of the sad incident.

Ajala-Bello further appealed to the various security operatives to work together towards putting an end to banditry in the area.