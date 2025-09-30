  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

NEITI: Why Nigeria Must Reform Solid Minerals Sector Now

Business | 44 seconds ago

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has unveiled an actionable reform agenda to reposition Nigeria’s solid minerals sector from a neglected contributor of less than 1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) into a powerhouse for economic diversification, jobs, and sustainable community development.

For decades, Nigeria’s solid minerals sector has underperformed despite its vast potential. NEITI’s latest audit shows revenues of N401.87 billion in 2023, representing only 0.83 per cent of GDP, a statement by the organisation’s spokesperson, Obiageli Onuorah, said.

Weak laws, illegal mining, smuggling, outdated governance, and neglected host communities have kept the sector stagnant while global demand for green-energy minerals — lithium, cobalt, nickel surges.

“The time for lamentation is over. If we fail to act boldly and immediately, others will transform their mineral wealth into prosperity while Nigeria watches,” warned the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji.

The transition to clean energy has made Nigeria’s mineral resources, from lithium to rare earths, more valuable than oil. With decisive reforms, Orji said the sector can attract billions in investment, generate massive revenues, create quality jobs, especially for youth and women, and bring visible development to host communities.

NEITI called on the federal government and the National Assembly to seize this historic moment by: Passing a New Solid Minerals Reform Act within 12 months; creating a National Minerals Development Council chaired at the presidency and launching a real-time mining cadastre portal for transparent, digital licensing.

Among others, it also urged the authorities to embed Free, Prior & Informed Consent (FPIC) into law for host communities and strengthen the Solid Minerals Development Fund to finance schools, roads, and hospitals.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.