International Para-Badminton Tournament Kicks off in Abia

*40 Nigerian players to get classifications as the event

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As the first International Para-Badminton championships in Nigeria is scheduled to kick off in Umuahia, Abia State today, over 40 Nigerian players are expected to get the opportunity to be classified in order to qualify for international competitions.

President of Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, made this known in Umuahia at the weekend, stressing that after the classification, Nigerian players would start “playing in any tournament around the world”.

He said that a three-day workshop preceding the tournament will also lead to the emergence of Nigerian coaches in Para-Badminton after scaling the assessment tests and awarded certificates of competence.

“It is a very major development for us as a country (because) at the end of the day, we are going to have coaches in Para-Badminton in Nigeria,” he said, adding that Para-Badminton coaching “is a highly specialised area”.

Orbih commended Governor Alex Otti for bringing the two tournaments to Abia and doing everything possible to ensure a successful hosting.

“Nigeria is doing well; Abia is doing well and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why, all these have been put together by the state ably led by the Executive Governor, Dr. Alex Otti,” he said.

Meanwhile, athletes have arrived in Umuahia from 14 countries to participate in both the first International Para Badminton Championship and the All African Badminton Championship being hosted by Abia.

Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwobilor Ananaba confirmed the readiness of the state for the double tournament and the arrival of participants.

He said that the two sporting events will hold between September 30 and October 12 and with over 150 athletes accompanied by 60 officials from the participating countries.

The Sports Commissioner, who was represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Raymond Chima Ukwa said that Abia was ready to host the international community from this Tuesday 30th September 2025.

He said that all preparations have been made “to ensure that people have a world-class equitable playing field” inside the International Conference Centre(ICC ), which has been specially prepared for the tournaments.

According to him, over the last few months, Governor Alex Otti “has invested critically to ensure that the venue of the competition is right for the play” adding that ICC has been certified as the right place for the Para-Badminton events.

“We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, the first of its kind in West Africa, so to say.

