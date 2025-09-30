INEC Denies Suspending Action on Warri Federal Constituency Delineation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it had not suspended action on the proposed delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.

The Supreme Court had ordered the electoral body to carry out the delineation of the constituency.

The Federal Constituency involved comprises Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West local government Areas (LGA) or Councils.

However, only the Ijaw communities in the electoral district seem to have accepted INEC’s proposal, while the Itsekiri consider the proposal unfair, decrying that it fails to reflect the population and voter strength of the various ethnic groups in the area.

Also, the Urhobo reject it on grounds that the exercise does not reflect their numerical strength in the region, particularly in Warri South where they claim they command an overwhelming majority in population.

But, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement said the clarification became imperative following report in some sections of the media that the exercise has been suspended.

He said: Our attention has been drawn to a report published by a national newspaper in which an official of the commission was misquoted on the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 2nd December 2022.

“The commission hereby affirms that contrary to the report, the proposed delineation has not been suspended and no final decision has been taken on the matter.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is being undertaken in all the local government areas under the said constituency.’

The commission appealed to all the parties connected to the matter to continue to maintain the peace in the area.