Idris: Igbos Not Marginalised Under Tinubu

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said there was no truth in the allegation that the President Bola Tinubu administration was marginalising the Igbo ethnic group of the South-east

Idris refuted the allegation yesterday at the press conference he jointly addressed with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, to commemorate Nigeria at 65 Independence Day Anniversary celebration.

He said the concentration of infrastructure development currently going on in the South-east, especially roads and bridges had never happened in the history of the country.

“I was wondering whether we are actually living in same country with you, to be honest with you. While you are saying that a particular ethnic group is being marginalised, I wonder how true that would be.

“About six weeks ago, I led the current government’s consultation to the southeastern part of this country, and what I saw happening in terms of infrastructure development, especially roads and bridges, it has never ever happened in the history of this country.

“We have a Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who is in charge of one of the ministries that has the biggest allocation, and he is doing so well in that regard, bringing development to all parts of this country.

“I don’t see how any marginalisation would have brought a Minister of Works from your part to become Minister and the same Ministry. If you say you want to see more development happening in your particular region, I think it’s a good one.

“And that is why, Mr. President, in order to answer some of these agitations and questions of marginalisation went ahead, in addition to the Niger Delta Development Commission, set up five regional development commissions, so that we can address some of these challenges that you have brought forward,” Idris said.

He insisted that every ethnic group is an integral part of the country, adding President Tinubu, whom he described as the President for all, would today be in Imo State as the guest of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Imo, as I know, is still in the south-eastern part of this country. He has been to various states in this country. Many of the states, including the one I visited, is not even an APC state yet.We went to Enugu State. Yes, I’m saying yes. Because it’s open.

“If everyone sees that there is development, there is progress, there is cohesion, there is unity, there is much more prosperity under the APC administration, then keep thinking.

“So, let me say, there is no marginalization, not any ethnic group, not any state is left behind in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s march towards building a greater Nigeria for all of us,” he asserted.

In his remarks, Akume, said the country’s journey from 1960 till now has been marked by triumphs and trials, adding despite all, the Nigerian spirit has remained unbroken as then country had endured challenges in governance, economy, security, and social cohesion.

Akume said the nation’s true strength lies in its capacity to consistently rise after every storm, to rebuild after every setback and forge ahead with resilience as a great nation.